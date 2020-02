Latest data released by INSEE - 7 February 2020





Prior -€5.58 billion; revised to -€5.38 billion

Current account balance -€0.6 billion

Prior €0.5 billion

The trade deficit narrows a little but the details are less pretty with exports falling by 0.6% on the month, while imports slipped by 3.3% on the month in December. This continues to reaffirm the struggle in trade conditions in the region towards the end of last year.