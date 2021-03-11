France eases restrictions on international travelers from seven countries

Latest from the French foreign ministry

France has just announced that travelers to or from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, UK and Singapore will no longer need to have a compelling reason to travel. However, other restrictions will still be in place, namely the requirement to have a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours old.





That is an interesting decision as it certainly comes rather early as the country is still in the early stages of rolling out the vaccine. Just bear in mind that even though France has relaxed the travel restrictions, it is a two-way street and the related countries will also have to approve otherwise there won't be any travel taking place.