France February business confidence 105 vs 103 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 25 February 2020





Prior 104; revised to 105

Manufacturing confidence 102 vs 99 expected

Prior 100; revised to 102

Services confidence 107

Prior 107; revised to 106

Business confidence remains unchanged* and this continues to reaffirm decent sentiment towards the French economy to start the year. It isn't suggestive of anything too stellar but also not hinting at any major downside to the outlook for now.





*more or less, rising from 104.6 to 105.4



