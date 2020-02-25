France February business confidence 105 vs 103 expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 25 February 2020
- Prior 104; revised to 105
- Manufacturing confidence 102 vs 99 expected
- Prior 100; revised to 102
- Services confidence 107
- Prior 107; revised to 106
Business confidence remains unchanged* and this continues to reaffirm decent sentiment towards the French economy to start the year. It isn't suggestive of anything too stellar but also not hinting at any major downside to the outlook for now.
*more or less, rising from 104.6 to 105.4