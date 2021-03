France February final CPI +0.6% vs +0.4% y/y prelim

Latest data released by INSEE - 16 March 2021





CPI 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m prelim

HICP +0.8% vs +0.7% y/y prelim

HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That said, expect the ECB to keep brushing all of that aside and reaffirm that it will just be temporary - more so now that economic optimism is waning.

The preliminary report can be found here . A positive revision sees French inflation keep steady after the jump in January and is likely to reflect more upward ticks amid base effect adjustments in the months ahead.