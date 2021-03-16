France February final CPI +0.6% vs +0.4% y/y prelim
Latest data released by INSEE - 16 March 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. A positive revision sees French inflation keep steady after the jump in January and is likely to reflect more upward ticks amid base effect adjustments in the months ahead.
- CPI 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m prelim
- HICP +0.8% vs +0.7% y/y prelim
- HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
That said, expect the ECB to keep brushing all of that aside and reaffirm that it will just be temporary - more so now that economic optimism is waning.