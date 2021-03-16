France February final CPI +0.6% vs +0.4% y/y prelim

Latest data released by INSEE - 16 March 2021


  • CPI 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m prelim
  • HICP +0.8% vs +0.7% y/y prelim
  • HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. A positive revision sees French inflation keep steady after the jump in January and is likely to reflect more upward ticks amid base effect adjustments in the months ahead.

That said, expect the ECB to keep brushing all of that aside and reaffirm that it will just be temporary - more so now that economic optimism is waning.
