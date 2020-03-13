France February final CPI +1.4% vs +1.4% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 13 March 2020


  • CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
  • HICP +1.6% vs +1.6% y/y prelim
  • HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to the initial estimates so there isn't anything new to gather from the figures today.

