France February final manufacturing PMI 56.1 vs 55.0 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 1 March 2021





The preliminary report can be found here . The higher revision sees French manufacturing activity post its quickest rate of improvement in just over three years as both output and new orders continue to accelerate, bolstering overall conditions.





That said, there continues to be supply-side disruptions playing out - similarly across the region - and that does have some impact on input delivery times with input prices also rising at their fastest pace since May 2011. Markit notes that:





"Latest PMI data pointed to a strong performance by the French manufacturing sector in February. Firms were aided by improved demand conditions as their clients begin to look past the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the headline PMI figure was partially inflated by the sharp deterioration in vendor performance. Although not the case in February, longer delivery times are often a sign of increased activity at suppliers, so would normally indicate improved business conditions.



"Nonetheless, strong readings for output and employment give cause for optimism as they suggest that the manufacturing sector is on the path to recovery. That sentiment was reflected by our panellists, with expectations towards the 12-month outlook jumping to a three-year high."



