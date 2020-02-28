France February preliminary CPI +1.4% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 28 February 2020





Prior +1.5%

CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.4%

HICP +1.6% vs +1.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

HICP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%

A slight drop in headline annual inflation but nothing to really be too concerned about. This just continues to point towards price pressures going nowhere in the euro area economy, which doesn't change the current outlook all too much really.



