France February final services PMI 52.5 vs 52.6 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit - 4 March 2020


  • Composite PMI 52.0 vs 51.9 prelim
ForexLive
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change to initial estimates, so there isn't much to really extrapolate from the release here. Let's see how March changes things.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose