France February trade balance -€5.22 billion vs -€5.05 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 7 April 2020


  • Prior -€5.89 billion; revised to -€5.97 billion
  • Current account balance -€3.8 billion
  • Prior -€2.8 billion; revised to -€3.1 billion
Exports were shown to rise by 5.1% m/m to €42.4 billion while imports also rose by 2.8% m/m to €47.6 billion in February. However, all of this pertains to pre-virus economic conditions in the region and for most parts around the world so it isn't one that is particularly relevant.

