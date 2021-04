Latest data released by INSEE - 8 April 2021

Prior -€3.95 billion; revised to -€4.19 billion





Both are seen reaching 93% of their average level in 2019, so that provides some comfort that trade conditions are gradually working their way back towards pre-virus levels.









The trade deficit widened slightly again but it comes as both exports and imports grew on the month of February, with the latter outpacing the former.