France has 423 confirmed coronavirus cases. That is up 138 from Wednesday

France's health official

France's reporting that it now has 423 confirmed coronavirus cases. That is up 138 from Wednesday's levels.  Meanwhile France's president Macron says it is inevitable that COVID-19 will develop into an epidemic in France.  The death toll is at 7 currently.

In other news from Europe on the coronavirus:
  • Germany cases rise to 400 versus 349 previously
  • the UK reported their 1st death from the COVID-19 according to the BBC. The patient was reportedly elderly and it with existing health conditions
  • the Italian death toll rose to 148 versus 107 on Wednesday. Total cases rose to 3858 from 3089 on Wednesday
  • Stockholm, Sweden is reporting 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday they announce 52 cases. My guess is the numbers up to 80

