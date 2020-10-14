France imposes curfew in major cities not no national lockdown

Curfew from 9 pm to 6 am

Curfew to last four weeks

Furlough will be reactivated for affected sectors



Cases rose just shy of 23,000 in the past 24 hours.





Cases are rising everywhere but France is ahead of the curve. There's a real reluctance to take more-drastic measures and I expect that will be the same elsewhere but there's always a limit, it's just a matter of how many cases different places are willing to accept.



In Australia we saw a strict regional lockdown with cases in the 100s. In the US, there's no appetite at all for lockdowns in much of the country. Politicians almost everywhere are loathe to close schools.

