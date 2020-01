Latest data released by INSEE - 22 January 2020





Prior 106; revised to 105

Manufacturing confidence 100 vs 101 expected

Prior 102; revised to 95

Services confidence 107

Prior 107

A mild drop in business confidence but it is still keeping at healthy levels in the bigger picture. The French economy continues to move along decently with no major threat of recession-like symptoms but also no spark for outstanding growth at the moment.