France January final CPI +0.6% vs +0.6% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 19 February 2021


  • CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m prelim
  • HICP +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim
  • HICP +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to initial estimates as this reaffirms a modest bounce in French inflation to start the new year.

