France January industrial production +1.2% vs +1.8% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 March 2020


  • Prior -2.8%; revised to -2.5%
  • Industrial production -2.8% vs -1.8% y/y expected
  • Prior -3.0%; revised to -3.0%
  • Manufacturing production +1.2% vs +1.7% m/m expected
  • Prior -2.6%; revised to -2.2%
  • Manufacturing production -2.2% vs -1.7% y/y expected
  • Prior -3.2%; revised to -1.7%
After a torrid December report, factory conditions seem to have improved to start the year - good revisions to boot - but all this means little as the figures pertain to pre-virus economic conditions. It is all about post-virus economic data to the market now.

