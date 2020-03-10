France January industrial production +1.2% vs +1.8% m/m expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 10 March 2020
- Prior -2.8%; revised to -2.5%
- Industrial production -2.8% vs -1.8% y/y expected
- Prior -3.0%; revised to -3.0%
- Manufacturing production +1.2% vs +1.7% m/m expected
- Prior -2.6%; revised to -2.2%
- Manufacturing production -2.2% vs -1.7% y/y expected
- Prior -3.2%; revised to -1.7%
After a torrid December report, factory conditions seem to have improved to start the year - good revisions to boot - but all this means little as the figures pertain to pre-virus economic conditions. It is all about post-virus economic data to the market now.