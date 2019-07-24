France July business confidence 105 vs 106 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 24 July 2019





Prior 106

Manufacturing confidence 101 vs 102 expected

Prior 102

Slightly weaker numbers across the board with the services confidence also seen slipping from 107 in June to 106 in July.





That said, confidence levels have recovered somewhat after the yellow vest protest at the end of last year - though they are sitting below highs seen at the end of 2017. That reflects the softer sentiment surrounding the French and euro area economy in general.



