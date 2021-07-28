France July consumer confidence 101 vs 102 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 28 July 2021


  • Prior 102; revised to 103
French consumer morale drops slightly after the bounce in June as economic conditions keep thereabouts this month, moderating slightly.
