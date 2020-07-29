France July consumer confidence 94 vs 99 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 29 July 2020


After the decline in US consumer confidence yesterday, the dip here sort of tells a broader story that the gradual recovery in the global economy may not be so straightforward. It is a minor data point but one to take note of in case broader sentiment starts to turn.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The euro is keeping a little more perky in trading to start the session though, with EUR/USD near 1.1750 and EUR/GBP keeping higher at 0.9086 currently.

