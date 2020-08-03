France July final manufacturing PMI 52.4 vs 52.0 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 3 August 2020









The fact that international trade is still largely struggling will only add to concerns surrounding the recovery alongside pressures on the labour market in general.





Markit notes that:



"French manufacturers saw another improvement in business conditions during July, which was predominantly supported by output growth, much like in June. However, the resurgence in activity has seemingly been driven by the unfreezing of previously existing orders, according to panellists' comments. This suggests that the recovery in production could be a false dawn, with underlying demand yet to recover. New orders were little-changed for the second month running, and while June's stabilisation could be viewed in a positive light, the latest reading represents an end to the upward trajectory in the index seen over the previous two months. Manufacturers' clients are hesitant to place orders while they remain in recovery mode, which is a challenge the sector will have to overcome in order to achieve sustainable growth going forward."

