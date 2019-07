Latest data released by Markit - 24 July 2019





Prior 51.9

Services PMI 52.2 vs 52.8 expected

Prior 52.9

Composite PMI 51.7 vs 52.5 expected

Prior 52.7

Uh oh, not a great start to the releases here as French business activity unexpectedly slows down in July. The manufacturing sector falls into stagnation territory while the services sector is also seen easing slightly.





EUR/USD is brought down a couple of pips from 1.1155 to 1.1143. Let's see how German readings fare in just under 15 minutes.