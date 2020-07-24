France July flash services PMI 57.8 vs 52.4 expected
Latest data released by Markit - 24 July 2020
That's a solid beat in terms of the headline reading but it is important to remember the context in which it is calculated. The services print is derived from just one key question i.e. how is your business doing this month compared to last month.
And given that lockdown measures are eased and virus fears are receding, a general improvement is expected but this tells us little about the overall level of activity. Meanwhile, the manufacturing print is seen steadying but holding in expansion territory.
Markit notes that: