France July flash services PMI 57.8 vs 52.4 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 24 July 2020

Prior 50.7

Manufacturing PMI 52.0 vs 53.0 expected

Prior 52.3

Composite PMI 57.6 vs 53.5 expected

Prior 51.7





And given that lockdown measures are eased and virus fears are receding, a general improvement is expected but this tells us little about the overall level of activity. Meanwhile, the manufacturing print is seen steadying but holding in expansion territory.





Markit notes that:



