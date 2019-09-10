France July industrial production +0.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 September 2019


  • Prior -2.3%
  • Industrial production -0.2% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.1%
  • Manufacturing production +0.3% vs +0.8% m/m expected
  • Prior -2.2%
  • Manufacturing production -0.3% vs +0.1% y/y expected
  • Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.7%
ForexLive
A mild rebound in factory activity for the month of July but relative to a year ago, conditions aren't as rosy and that's never a good sign when you look at the big picture.

The bright side here is that the French economy depends more heavily on its services sector so even the weaker-than-expected readings here will do little to hurt overall sentiment in Q3.

