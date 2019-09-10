France July industrial production +0.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 September 2019





Prior -2.3%

Industrial production -0.2% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.1%

Manufacturing production +0.3% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Prior -2.2%

Manufacturing production -0.3% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.7%

A mild rebound in factory activity for the month of July but relative to a year ago, conditions aren't as rosy and that's never a good sign when you look at the big picture.





The bright side here is that the French economy depends more heavily on its services sector so even the weaker-than-expected readings here will do little to hurt overall sentiment in Q3.



