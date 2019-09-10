France July industrial production +0.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 10 September 2019
- Prior -2.3%
- Industrial production -0.2% vs +0.5% y/y expected
- Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.1%
- Manufacturing production +0.3% vs +0.8% m/m expected
- Prior -2.2%
- Manufacturing production -0.3% vs +0.1% y/y expected
- Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.7%
A mild rebound in factory activity for the month of July but relative to a year ago, conditions aren't as rosy and that's never a good sign when you look at the big picture.
The bright side here is that the French economy depends more heavily on its services sector so even the weaker-than-expected readings here will do little to hurt overall sentiment in Q3.