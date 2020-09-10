France July industrial production +3.8% vs +5.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 September 2020

  • Prior +12.7%; revised to +13.0%
  • Industrial production -8.3% vs -8.0% y/y expected
  • Prior -11.7%; revised to -11.3%
  • Manufacturing production +4.5% vs +3.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +14.4%; revised to +14.8%
  • Manufacturing production -8.5% vs -9.7% y/y expected
  • Prior -12.5%; revised to -12.1%
The good news is that French factory output is continuing to observe a modest recovery to start Q3 but overall conditions are still keeping below pre-virus levels seen back in January and February as seen from the table below:For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


It remains to be seen if the pace of the recovery can be sustained going into the latter stages of the year - especially in Q4 - and that will be the key question, not just in France but for the rest of the region as well.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose