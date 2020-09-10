France July industrial production +3.8% vs +5.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 September 2020

Prior +12.7%; revised to +13.0%

Industrial production -8.3% vs -8.0% y/y expected

Prior -11.7%; revised to -11.3%

Manufacturing production +4.5% vs +3.5% m/m expected

Prior +14.4%; revised to +14.8%

Manufacturing production -8.5% vs -9.7% y/y expected

Prior -12.5%; revised to -12.1%









It remains to be seen if the pace of the recovery can be sustained going into the latter stages of the year - especially in Q4 - and that will be the key question, not just in France but for the rest of the region as well.



