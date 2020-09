France July industrial production +3.8% vs +5.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 September 2020

Prior +12.7%; revised to +13.0%

Industrial production -8.3% vs -8.0% y/y expected

Prior -11.7%; revised to -11.3%

Manufacturing production +4.5% vs +3.5% m/m expected

Prior +14.4%; revised to +14.8%

Manufacturing production -8.5% vs -9.7% y/y expected

Prior -12.5%; revised to -12.1%









It remains to be seen if the pace of the recovery can be sustained going into the latter stages of the year - especially in Q4 - and that will be the key question, not just in France but for the rest of the region as well.





The good news is that French factory output is continuing to observe a modest recovery to start Q3 but overall conditions are still keeping below pre-virus levels seen back in January and February as seen from the table below: For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus