France July preliminary CPI -0.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 July 2019


  • Prior +0.2%
  • CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.2%
  • HICP -0.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%
  • HICP +1.3% vs +1.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.4%
ForexLive
The annual headline reading comes in within expectations with the EU-harmonised reading beating estimates slightly. That said, inflationary pressures are seen easing slightly relative to June and this reflects expectations ahead of the euro area release later in the day.

EUR/USD holds steady at 1.1160 currently, sitting in a 14 pips range thus far.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose