France July preliminary CPI -0.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 July 2019





Prior +0.2%

CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.2%

HICP -0.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

HICP +1.3% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.4%

The annual headline reading comes in within expectations with the EU-harmonised reading beating estimates slightly. That said, inflationary pressures are seen easing slightly relative to June and this reflects expectations ahead of the euro area release later in the day.





EUR/USD holds steady at 1.1160 currently, sitting in a 14 pips range thus far.



