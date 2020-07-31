France July preliminary CPI +0.8% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 July 2020





Prior +0.2%

CPI +0.4% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.1% HICP +0.9% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

HICP +0.4% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%





That is a surprise beat but a welcome development for policymakers surely after the dismal German readings yesterday (which may have been skewed by a fall in food prices). The beat here could set up a mild tilt towards a better Eurozone CPI report later in the day but the focus on that will be on core inflation still, which should remain largely unchanged.