France July preliminary CPI +0.8% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 July 2020


  • Prior +0.2%
  • CPI +0.4% vs -0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%
  • HICP +0.9% vs +0.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
  • HICP +0.4% vs -0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%
That is a surprise beat but a welcome development for policymakers surely after the dismal German readings yesterday (which may have been skewed by a fall in food prices). The beat here could set up a mild tilt towards a better Eurozone CPI report later in the day but the focus on that will be on core inflation still, which should remain largely unchanged.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose