France July trade balance -€4.61 billion vs -€4.45 billion expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 6 September 2019





Prior -€5.19 billion; revised to -€5.25 billion

Current account balance +€0.2 billion

Prior -€0.8 billion; revised to -€1.1 billion

Looking at the details, exports rose by 1.1% m/m while imports fell by 0.4% m/m and that led to the slight improvement in the trade deficit for the month of July.





Nonetheless, overall trade conditions in the region remains more subdued but so far the French economy is one of the few remaining bright spots over the past few months.



