France June business confidence 78 vs 72 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 24 June 2020





Prior 59; revised to 60

Manufacturing confidence 77 vs 79 expected

Prior 70; revised to 71

A better-than-expected reading here just mainly reaffirms improving business and economic sentiment in France during the month of June, relative to conditions seen back in April and May. However, overall sentiment remains relatively subdued still and that isn't surprising as it will take some time for the economy to get back towards normalisation.



