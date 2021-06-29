France June consumer confidence 102 vs 97 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 29 June 2021


That's a modest bump as consumer confidence picks up amid improving optimism ahead of the summer surrounding economic conditions in the region.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose