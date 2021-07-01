France June final manufacturing PMI 59.0 vs 58.6 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 1 July 2021





A slight revision higher to the initial estimate but this continues to reaffirm more robust conditions as restrictions are lifted, with output, new orders and employment all boasting solid readings in June. Markit notes that:





"The recovery in France's manufacturing sector continued at the end of the second quarter, with indicators relating to demand, employment and business confidence all portraying an encouraging growth story.



"With a further loosening of lockdown measures on the horizon as vaccination rates rise, the demand-side of the economy looks poised for lift-off.



"That said, question marks remain over whether the intense supply-side disruptions we've observed in the year-to-date will persist long enough to impact production schedules, re-hiring and prices.



"Inventories were run down further amid intense input lead time delays and stock shortages, while output prices were hiked to the sharpest extent in 19 years of data collection as firms decided to pass higher costs on to clients.



"We eagerly await the survey data in the months ahead to help us ascertain whether these supply issues will disrupt the post-pandemic recovery."



