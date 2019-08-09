France June industrial production -2.3% vs -1.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 9 August 2019


  • Prior +2.1%; revised to +2.0%
  • Industrial production 0.0% vs +1.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +4.0%; revised to +3.9%
  • Manufacturing production -2.2% vs -1.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.6%
  • Manufacturing production -0.6% vs +0.7% y/y expected
  • Prior +3.4%; revised to +3.3%
Those are some relatively poor figures but owes much to the one-off boost seen in transport production (Airbus orders) in May. That said, the data here matters little considering this will have already been accounted for in the Q2 GDP report seen last week.

EUR/USD holds steady at 1.1186, still trapped in a narrow range of 18 pips so far today.

