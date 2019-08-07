France June trade balance -€5.19 billion vs -€4.12 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 7 August 2019


  • Prior -€3.28 billion
  • Current account balance -€0.8 billion
  • Prior €0.3 billion
The trade deficit increased by more than expected and the details aren't pretty either with exports falling by 4.9% m/m while imports declined by 0.6% m/m in June. If anything, it highlights sluggish trade conditions in the euro area - not a positive sign for the Q3 outlook given ongoing US-China trade tensions.

