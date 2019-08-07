France June trade balance -€5.19 billion vs -€4.12 billion expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 7 August 2019





Prior -€3.28 billion

Current account balance -€0.8 billion

Prior €0.3 billion

The trade deficit increased by more than expected and the details aren't pretty either with exports falling by 4.9% m/m while imports declined by 0.6% m/m in June. If anything, it highlights sluggish trade conditions in the euro area - not a positive sign for the Q3 outlook given ongoing US-China trade tensions.



