France is preparing for a fresh lockdown as new daily confirmed coronavirus cases surge to highest ever

Saturday was a record high of +45k cases but it didn't last long, Sunday hit +52,000 cases.

  • The positive rate is a massive 17% 
The highlights lowlights from elsewhere:
  • Italy reported a new record high on Satudat.
  • Spain has declared a national emergency and  imposed a night-time curfew 
  • The Netherlands have hit a record high in daily cases 


