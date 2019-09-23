France September Manufacturing PMI 50.3 vs 51.2

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit 

  • Prior 51.1
  • Services PMI 51.6 vs 53.2 expected
  • Prior 53.4
  • Composite PMI 51.3 vs 52.6 expected
  • Prior 52.9

More signs of manufacturing slow down, no surprise, but services PMI weighed down too. EURUSD down to 1.10041 and 1.1000 holds.

German flash PMI's next up in 10 mins at the bottom of the hour

