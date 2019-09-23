France September Manufacturing PMI 50.3 vs 51.2

Prior 51.1

Services PMI 51.6 vs 53.2 expected

Prior 53.4

Composite PMI 51.3 vs 52.6 expected

Prior 52.9





More signs of manufacturing slow down, no surprise, but services PMI weighed down too. EURUSD down to 1.10041 and 1.1000 holds.





German flash PMI's next up in 10 mins at the bottom of the hour