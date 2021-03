Latest data released by INSEE - 25 March 2021





Prior 90

Manufacturing confidence 98

Prior 97; revised to 98

Services confidence 95

Prior 90; revised to 89





French business morale improves on the month as services activity is seen stabilising, as reaffirmed by the PMI readings yesterday here . Tighter virus restrictions are still a factor to consider going into Q2, so that should limit any optimism in the month ahead.