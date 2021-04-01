France March final manufacturing PMI 59.3 vs 58.8 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 April 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. The slightly more positive revision reaffirms the pickup in manufacturing activity in France, with output and new orders reflecting the fastest increase since the start of 2018. Markit notes that:
"Latest PMI data pointed to a very strong performance by the French manufacturing sector in March, giving further indication that demand conditions are improving ahead of the anticipated reopening of the global economy later this year.
"The headline PMI figure was artificially inflated by another sharp deterioration in vendor performance (in normal circumstances a sign of improving demand), however, the bulk of the improvement was driven by stronger trends in output, new orders and employment. Meanwhile, firms remain optimistic of further growth in the year ahead.
"While the recent introduction of lockdown measures in Paris serve as a reminder that the pandemic is still very much alive, these PMI results show that manufacturing conditions are on the path to recovery."