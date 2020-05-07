France March trade balance -€3.34 billion vs -€5.22 billion prior

  • Prior -€5.22 billion
  • Current account balance -€3.3 billion
  • Prior -€3.8 billion
Exports fell by a whopping 16.7% on the month to €35.2 billion, while imports declined by 18.5% on the month to €38.5 billion. That accounts for the narrower trade deficit but it isn't quite the way you'd want that gap to close.

Elsewhere, French manufacturing production fell by 18.2% in the month of March while industrial production fell by 16.2% on the same month - wrapping up a poor end to Q1.

April is going to look real rough if the above conditions are anything to go by.

