France May final CPI +0.4% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

Latest data released by INSEE - 12 June 2020


  • CPI +0.1% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
  • HICP +0.4% vs +0.2% y/y prelim
  • HICP +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. A surprisingly better revision sees French headline inflation actually bounce in May rather than fall relative to April.

That is a somewhat positive development but overall price levels remain considerably weak and is still far away from the 2% region where policymakers would want it to be.

