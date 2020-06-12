France May final CPI +0.4% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

Latest data released by INSEE - 12 June 2020





CPI +0.1% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

HICP +0.4% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

HICP +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . A surprisingly better revision sees French headline inflation actually bounce in May rather than fall relative to April.





That is a somewhat positive development but overall price levels remain considerably weak and is still far away from the 2% region where policymakers would want it to be.



