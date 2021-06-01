France May final manufacturing PMI 59.4 vs 59.2 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 June 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change to the initial estimate as this reaffirms a strong improvement in French business conditions, with output growth quickening but there was a substantial buildup in backlogs of work. Markit notes that:
"Demand and production volumes continued to ramp up in the French manufacturing sector during May, with the loosening of lockdown restrictions playing a key part in this last month.
"The key challenge now for firms is being able to keep up with workloads. This is proving to be a struggle amid severe supply-chain delays and a lack of material availability. As a result, levels of backlogged work are rising sharply. We are therefore likely to see further expansions to production in the months ahead should some of these constraints start to ease, with hopefully more jobs created to help deal with backlogs.
"Inflationary pressures showed little sign of abating. On the contrary, input costs increased at the fastest pace for a decade, with output price inflation the second-fastest on record."