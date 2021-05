Latest data released by INSEE - 28 May 2021





Prior +1.2%

HICP +1.8% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

The readings are in-line with expectations as it reaffirms higher inflation pressure, helped by base effect adjustments but also due to rising input cost inflation likely. We'll see how the trend continues towards the latter stages of 2H 2021 to be sure.