France May preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.3% y/y expected

AUD/USD continues battle with the 200-day moving average for a fourth day running
EUR/USD hits 1.1100 in move to fresh two-month highs
USD/JPY falls to fresh lows in almost two weeks as risk tones keep more cautious
The euro breakout continues as risk trades grind higher
AUDUSD buyers make a play above the 200 day MA....again
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1316 (vs. yesterday at 7.1277)
Fed's Daly says US unemployment is astoundingly high
ICYMI - BoE's Saunders sees no recovery for the UK economy in the next 2 to 3 years
Fed's Kaplan: US economy has bottomed, expects growth in H2
Williams: Doesn't see Fed actions overheating the economy