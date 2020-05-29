France May preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 29 May 2020


  • Prior +0.3%
  • HICP +0.2% vs +0.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.4%
Much like the rest of the region, inflation pressures are continuing to soften with the headline reading slumping to its weakest level since August 2016 now.

