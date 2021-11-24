France November business confidence 114 vs 113 prior
Latest data released by INSEE - 24 November 2021
- Prior 113; revised to 112
- Industrial confidence 109
- Prior 107
- Services confidence 114
- Prior 114; revised to 113
Overall French confidence levels are seen holding up and that reaffirms a more modest economic performance in November, as outlined by the PMI data yesterday.
The headline reading is the highest since 2000 with the improvement largely driven by the rebounds in the balances of opinion relating to the total volume of sales and merchandise received from abroad, according to INSEE.