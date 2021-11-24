France November business confidence 114 vs 113 prior

Latest data released by INSEE - 24 November 2021





Prior 113; revised to 112

Industrial confidence 109

Prior 107

Services confidence 114

Prior 114; revised to 113

Overall French confidence levels are seen holding up and that reaffirms a more modest economic performance in November, as outlined by the PMI data yesterday.





The headline reading is the highest since 2000 with the improvement largely driven by the rebounds in the balances of opinion relating to the total volume of sales and merchandise received from abroad, according to INSEE.



