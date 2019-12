Latest data released by INSEE - 20 December 2019





Prior +0.2%

Consumer spending +0.2% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.2%; revised to -0.3%

A tad off estimates but it should just reaffirm mildly decent consumption activity in France during the fourth quarter so far this year. If anything, this should continue to allude to decent economic growth conditions to end the year - much as it has been throughout.