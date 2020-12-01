France November final manufacturing PMI 49.6 vs 49.1 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 December 2020
The preliminary report can be found here. A slight upwards revision but it doesn't take away from the fact that French factory activity slumped back into contraction amid tighter restrictions being implemented in the past month to curb the virus spread.
Markit notes that:
"Amid the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions across France, it was unsurprising to see a fresh deterioration in business conditions faced by manufacturers. New orders dropped markedly in November, partially undermining the recovery seen in recent months. Moreover, output slipped back into contraction territory after five months of successive growth.
"On a more positive note, the rate of job shedding eased to the softest for four months and was modest overall. The result suggests that firms are now more resilient to downside economic shocks than at the start of the crisis, having made their operations leaner. The last time national lockdown measures came into force during March, employment fell sharply."