France November final manufacturing PMI 55.9 vs 54.6 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 December 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. That's a decent revision higher as we see some stabilisation to the recent slowdown in French manufacturing activity - first increase in six months. Of note, output, new orders and employment all showed improvements in November relative to October. However, supply-side issues are still a key problem.
Markit notes that:
"Tentative signs of stabilisation were seen in the French Manufacturing PMI during November, with the growth slowdown seen since post-pandemic growth peaked back in May finally coming to a halt. The headline PMI posted its first increase for six months as trends improved in output, new orders and employment.
"That said, beyond this positive direction change, the latest data continued to show intense supply-related constraints impeding manufacturing production, denting order book volumes and adding further pressure on margins. As a result, output prices were raised to the greatest extent since this data were first published back in 2002. While demand conditions have slowed, anecdotal evidence has thus far suggested this to be a symptom on component shortages, causing firms to postpone and cancel orders until supplies improve. We're not seeing much evidence that higher prices are a factor in causing demand to soften, which means elevated rates of inflation may not prove so transitory as many anticipate."