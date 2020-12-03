France November final services PMI 38.8 vs 38.0 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 3 December 2020





Composite PMI 40.6 vs 39.9 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . A slightly higher revision but it still reflects the sharpest decline in activity since May, as tighter virus restrictions weighed on the French economy last month.





Both domestic new orders and new export orders also declined markedly, exacerbating the slide in business activity in November. Markit notes that:

"The latest release of PMI data once again highlighted the detrimental impact that lockdown restrictions have on the private sector economy. The measures imposed at the end of October to stem the rate of COVID-19 infections saw activity and new orders fall sharply during November. That said, the rate of job shedding softened from the previous month, suggesting that firms are now better equipped to operate under restrictions without needing to release large numbers of their employees.



"Similar to the trend when lockdown measures were imposed during the spring, activity fell most sharply at services firms, with Hotels & Restaurants experiencing a particularly steep decline. That said, manufacturers also saw a decline in production, suggesting that subdued demand conditions are hampering a wide range of private sector companies."



