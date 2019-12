Latest data released by Markit - 4 December 2019





Composite PMI 52.1 vs 52.7 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . A bit of a negative revision to the services print sees overall economic activity also slightly softer than initially estimated.





That said, this should just reaffirm that the French economy is still moving along decently in Q4 but any solid growth is still seen wanting for the time being.