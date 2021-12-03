France November final services PMI 57.4 vs 58.2 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 3 December 2021
- Composite PMI 56.1 vs 56.3 prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. A slight revision lower but services activity still improved to a five-month high as firms reported strong demand pressures.
That said, output prices continue to surge to its fastest pace since June 2011 and that will keep worries on the inflation front persisting to year-end. Markit notes that:
"November presented another positive month for France's service sector, with growth accelerating to a five-month high amid still-strong hiring activity and improving demand conditions.
"To be clear though, the service sector is what is keeping the economy afloat at the moment as France's manufacturing sector is struggling with massive supply-related constraints.
"This puts the wider economy in a precarious position, because as we've seen on other parts of Europe, the fate of the service sector is still a function of the trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Policymakers in France have so far talked down the potential for the most stringent of restrictions being implemented, which bodes well for economic activity through the next couple of quarters, but as we've seen before, this can change rapidly.
"That said, if France manages the current wave of infections, this should allow robust growth in the service sector to continue."