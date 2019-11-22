France November flash manufacturing PMI 51.6 vs 50.9 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 22 November 2019





Prior 50.7

Services PMI 52.9 vs 53.0 expected

Prior 52.9

Composite PMI 52.7 vs 52.8 expected

Prior 52.6

The manufacturing print surprises to the upside but for the French economy, the services print matters more and that is seen more steady alongside the composite index. Overall, it is a mildly positive sign but we'll have to see if Germany observes a similar sentiment.





EUR/USD gets a minor lift from 1.1060 to 1.1071 currently but as mentioned above, we'll have to see whether or not the manufacturing rebound extends to Germany - the more relevant country in terms of factory activity in the euro area.



