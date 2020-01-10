France November industrial production +0.3% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 January 2020





Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.5%

Industrial production +1.3% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.2%; revised to -0.1%

Manufacturing production -0.1% m/m

Prior +0.5%; revised to +0.6%

Manufacturing production +1.2% y/y

Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%

On the balance of things, the data points to a mild improvement in factory activity - accounting for the revisions - so this will keep the French economic outlook more steady.





That said, the French economy relies much more heavily on its services sector but at least there aren't any major signs hinting at a manufacturing recession unlike in Germany.



