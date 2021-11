Latest data released by INSEE - 30 November 2021





Prior +3.2%

CPI +2.8% y/y

Prior +2.6%





Another surge higher in French consumer inflation, reaffirming the increasing price pressures across the region and that tees up an upside risk to the euro area report later today. Compounding matters is that French producer prices also saw an unprecedented rise in October and that bolsters the narrative that this may continue through to year-end.